86-year-old South Carolina man recovering after being tased by police officer

An 86-year-old man is recovering in a hospital after being tased by a police officer.

The man was tased four days ago in Kingstree, that's in Williamsburg County just an hour and a half north of Charleston.

Albert Chatfield was stopped by police and tased soon after.

The report provided from the family’s attorney says Chatfield was acting disorderly, but his family says the officer had no reason to tase him.

Chatfield is still in intensive care and the family says his condition is deteriorating.

Officer Stephen Sweikata wrote the police report. In it, he says he fired the taser because Chatfield was walking backwards into traffic. Sweikata said he was afraid Chatfield would be hit by traffic if he continued. Chatfield's family says it could have been handled differently.

Live 5 News reached out to the Kingstree Police Department several times. No one returned requests for a comment and body cam footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

