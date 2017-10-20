Police continue to search for suspect for accused shooting that killed one, injured another

North Charleston police say they are continuing to search for a suspect accused of a shooting that killed one and injured another.

The North Charleston Police Department released a sketch of a person they say was connected to a homicide on St. Johns Avenue on the night of June 7.

The shooting took the life of 56-year-old Candy Moore.

Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. on June 7 to the 3800 block of St. John Avenue where officers found two shooting victims.

Moore was reportedly discovered in the parking lot, and an adult male was found inside of an apartment. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Moore later died at the hospital.

According to the male victim, he opened the front door to his apartment and saw another man wearing jeans and a white shirt armed with a gun. The man entered the apartment and shot both people before leaving the scene, a report states. Police say Moore left the apartment and made it to the front parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (843) 554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

