CCSO working two-vehicle collision with fatality

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are working a collision that resulted in at least one fatality.

The collision involves two-vehicles, deputies say.

The incident occurred on SC Highway 162, near Gibson Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

