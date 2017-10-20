Coroner identifies man killed in Friday night Hwy. 162 crash

A 39-year-old Hollywood man died in a multiple-vehicle accident Friday night.

Jason Wayne Rentz died at the scene of the crash from blunt force trauma, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says the incident was on Highway 162 near Gibson Road at approximately 7 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a total of five people.

The four other occupants of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to MUSC, deputies. There has been no update on their condition.

This accident remains under the investigation of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

