BCSO seeking to identify suspicious person caught on camera

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a person who was caught on camera going car-to-car trying door handles in a Moncks Corner neighborhood.

Authorities say it happened last night around 3 a.m. at the Moss Grove development.

Pictures were taken of the individual on Crystal Oaks Lane.

If anyone knows who this might be you are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.

"Several houses in the area have good quality videos so it is just a matter of time until they get caught," BCSO officials said."In the interim, please lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables in plain view."

