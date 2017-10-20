Authorities identify man killed in N. Charleston auto pedestrian accident

Authorities have identified a person who died in an auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Road under the I-26 overpass.More >>
An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.More >>
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are working a collision that resulted in at least one fatality.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a person who was caught on camera going car to car trying door handles in a Moncks Corner neighborhood.More >>
In the next few weeks the City of North Charleston will start excepting bids for companies to design a roughly 2,000 space parking garage in the busy North Charleston Coliseum area.More >>
