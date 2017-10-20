Authorities identify man killed in N. Charleston auto pedestrian accident

Authorities have identified a person who died in an auto-pedestrian accident on Dorchester Road under the I-26 overpass.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 59-year-old Christopher Smith of North Charleston died Thursday morning as the result of being struck by a motor vehicle.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene," CCCO officials said."The North Charleston Police Department is investigating."

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said a motorist passing the area shortly after 6 a.m. noticed an adult male down in the roadway.

When officers responded to the scene, they located the victim who was unresponsive.

Anyone who passed through the area around 6 a.m. Thursday morning and may have witnessed the accident is asked to call North Charleston police at 843-740-2800 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

