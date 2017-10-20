Quantcast

One transported to hospital following auto-pedestrian accident o - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

One transported to hospital following auto-pedestrian accident on Johns Island

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident on Johns Island Friday night. 

Charleston police say the accident happened in the area of Maybank Highway and Kano Street. 

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly