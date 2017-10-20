Lowcountry Packers' fan has emotional reaction to Aaron Rodger's injury

A Lowcountry Green Bay Packers Fan took the news of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' injury pretty hard.

10-year-old Malachi Dickerson of Goose Creek is one of Rodgers' biggest fans.

He was heartbroken to learn Rodgers had broken his collarbone.

Malachi's mom posted a video of him crying after learning of the news. It's been viewed thousands of times.

In the video Malachi says, "I was going to go to a game this season, I ain't never going to go to a game and now Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone and now he's out for the rest of the season. What's the point?"

Malachi was hopeful at first that Rodgers would return to the game after his injury, but when he didn't it broke him down.

"Now that I look at it, it's kind of funny now," Malachi said about his video.

Malachi's mom Tina Dickerson was shocked by the response.

"I saw it was starting to go viral, I was like 'oh my God,'" Tina said.

Malachi's big brother took the video.

"To have so many people reach out and say,'Hey buddy we know how you're feeling,' to know how he feels about his Aaron Rodgers," Tina said.

"What's the point" is now a hashtag being used with the video. He's since changed his mind and plans to watch the Packers play in Charlotte in December.

"There's a point now," Malachi said.

Malachi has a message for Rodgers.

"Hopefully he gets to heal, not too fast so he don't break it again, but heal fast enough so he can make it back to the end of the season [and] hopefully save us," Malachi said.

Malachi plays three sports, football, basketball and baseball. He says he also wants to pick up soccer and he's an honor student.

"Aaron Rodgers you see your number one fan is here waiting to hear from you," Tina said.

