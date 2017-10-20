Quantcast

Motorcyclist killed in Moncks Corner accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclist killed in Moncks Corner accident

Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say one person is dead following a fatal accident in Moncks Corner Friday night. 

Moncks Corner police say it involved a motorcyclist on Highway 52. 

According to viewers, the incident was in the area of the 400 block of Hwy 52. 

The coroner is expected to release more information. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly