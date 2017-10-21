Quantcast

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire in North - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC/AP) -

North Charleston Fire crews are responding to reports of a possible structure fire, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 3:24 a.m. along the 7600 block Hillandale Road. 

No word on any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Copyright 2017. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly