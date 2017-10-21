North Charleston family displaced after morning fire

The American Red Cross is assisting three adults and one infant after a morning fire, according to North Charleston Fire officials.

The fire happened on the 7600 block of Hillandale Road in North Charleston. Crews responded at 3:23 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, smoke could been seen coming from the roof.

Crews say it took 15 to 20 minutes to contain the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

