Coroner identifies inmate who died at Charleston Co. jail; SLED investigating

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the inmate who died Saturday morning at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Ronald Bernard Norman, 57, of North Charleston, died at the facility, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

Norman was found in his bed unresponsive by a detention deputy at approximately 6:40 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report. The officer was making security rounds in an assigned housing unit when the discovery was made.

The officer called the medical staff who performed CPR and Charleston Fire and EMS also responded, the report states.

Jail records state Norman was being held on a trespassing charge.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Norman's death.

The coroner's office has not yet released a cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.