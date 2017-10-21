SLED investigating after male inmate dies at Charleston Co. jail

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a male inmate died at a Charleston County jail on Saturday.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has requested that SLED investigate the death of a male inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to preliminary reports, sometime after 6:00 a.m., a male inmate was discovered by a detention deputy while making security rounds in an assigned housing unit.

The inmate was laying in his bed when his deceased body was found.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the inmate and determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

