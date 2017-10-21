Two injured in collision involving 18-wheeler, one airlifted to hospital

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision on US Highway 17S.

The accident occurred just before the Colleton County line.

The accident involves an 18-wheeler and a Honda CSR, according to deputies.

"The driver of the Honda, for unknown reasons, collided with the 18-wheeler sliding underneath the truck's under carriage," Major Eric Watson with the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in serious condition. The passenger was transported by EMS to MUSC. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the accident.

The cause of accident is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Currently, there is one north and one south bound lane open for traffic. Motorists are asked to use caution while authorities continue to work the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

