Bucs blow past Savannah State 52-27

London Johnson eclipsed career highs in both passing and rushing yards to pace Charleston Southern to its 15th consecutive non-conference home win on Saturday night with the 52-27 win over Savannah State.



Johnson finished with a career-high 117 rushing yards on 16 carries and then added 219 yards passing and four touchdowns to pace a CSU (4-3) effort that eclipsed 50 points at home for the third time this season. The Buccaneers have outscored the opposition 176-34 this season at Buccaneer Field with wins over Point, Mississippi Valley State, and Savannah State.



Johnson connected with Saire Davis for two first-half touchdown passes and then added second-half scores to Qua-Vonn Scott and Taz Lindsey as the Bucs' balanced attack racked up 527 yards' total offense.



CSU's defense held an opponent under 100 yards rushing for the fourth time this season as the Bucs allowed just 24 yards on 24 carries. The Tigers completed 14 of 32 passes through the air for 190 yards.



Solomon Brown led a resurgent defensive effort with a career-high 2.5 sacks and an interception as CSU handed Savannah State its 40th consecutive road loss. Zane Cruz added six tackles, while Mike Taylor picked up his first sack of the season in the CSU win.



The Bucs remain at home next weekend as CSU hosts its annual Homecoming game against Monmouth at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, October 28. Kickoff on ESPN3 is set for 6 p.m.



-per CSU Athletics

