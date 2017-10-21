Rays Prevail In First Contest With Jacksonville

Andrew Cherniwchan scored two short-handed goals to propel the South Carolina Stingrays (2-0-0-0) to a 3-2 win in their first-ever meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen (0-1-1-0) at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.



Jeff Jakaitis picked up his second win of the year with 20 saves, while Joe Devin scored his first goal of the season in the victory.



Cherniwchan now has three total tallies in South Carolina’s first two games to lead the team, while Steven Whitney has two goals and an assist.



After a scoreless first period in which the Stingrays outshot Jacksonville 7-4, Alexander Goulet got the scoring started for the Icemen and made it 1-0 with a tally at 2:08 of the second period.



Devin responded for South Carolina at 7:50, finding the back of the net with a tap-in after being left open in front. Whitney started the play with a hard-working effort to control the puck in the offensive zone and got it over to Patrick Gaul. The double-deuce then made a crafty move on the left side of the zone and swung it to Devin in front for the finish that evened the score at 1-1.



A minute and 40 seconds later while the Rays were killing a hooking penalty to Whitney, Cherniwchan got a steal in the offensive zone with the help of Devin and beat Jacksonville goaltender Jamie Phillips to put the Rays on top 2-1.



But the Icemen tied things back up at 2-2 with a goal by Bobby MacIntyre at 18:02 of the second and the two teams began the final period all knotted up.



Cherniwchan’s second short-handed goal was the only tally of the third. He put South Carolina ahead for good at 6:50 with an assist from Dylan Margonari while defenseman Tommy Hughes was in the penalty box for slashing.



Neither team was able to finish on a power play chance in the game with South Carolina going 0-for-5 and Jacksonville ending 0-for-4. The Icemen out-shot the Rays 22-21 in the contest. Phillips stopped 18 shots in the loss for Jacksonville.



The Stingrays return to action next weekend with two games in Norfolk against the Admirals. Friday night’s game begins at 7 p.m.



South Carolina is back at home Sunday, Nov. 5 for a rematch with the Icemen at 3:05 p.m.



