Lanes on I-26 reopened after collision involving overturned vehicle

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A collision involving an overturned vehicle blocked two lanes of I-26 westbound Sunday afternoon, according to SCDOT.

The incident occurred at mile marker 220, just before the Ravenel Bridge.

At this time, details about injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

