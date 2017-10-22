Family holds a Sweet Sixteen for terminally ill teen

It's a celebration almost everyone looks forward to... your Sweet Sixteen.

The cupcakes are out, the presents in place, and the drinks.

"We're celebrating my daughter's sixteenth birthday," Deanna Miller-Berry, the mother of Shannie Miller-Berry said.

Don't be fooled, this is no ordinary Sweet Sixteen.

This was a special party for a special person.

"What makes her birthday a little different from most others, she's had a sixteen year fight trying to fight for her life," Deanna Miller-Berry said.

Shannie Miller-Berry has had open heart surgery, a number of life-threatening diseases, she's deaf, and her airway is seventy percent clogged. This year, her doctors had even more bad news.

"There was nothing else they could do for her and she was back at that terminal state," Deanna Miller-Berry said.

Well, Captain Robert Murray heard about Shannie and knew he wanted to help.

"This is the least we can do," Murray said.

The least they could do was certainly a lot. He and his crew hosted a party on his yacht completely free of charge.

"This is something we should do and try to do on a regular basis," Murray said.

It's an act of kindness that left Shannie's mom overwhelmed with emotion.

"I have no words," Deanna Miller-Berry said.

In a situation like this, we don't really need them. With this amount of kindness, thanks doesn't come from the mouth...it comes from the heart.

