Coroner identifies woman killed in Monday morning crash on Savannah Hwy.

The Charleston County coroner says a 28-year-old woman died in a crash early Monday morning on Savannah Highway.

Deysy Ortiz, of North Charleston, died from injuries he sustained in the crash that happened at approximately 3:30 a.m., Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton said.

A Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound on Savannah Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck crossed the center median and struck the guardrail on the northbound side of the road. The northbound side of Savannah Highway was closed until around 6 a.m. while crews worked the area.

Ortiz was the passenger in the vehicle. She was not wearing her seatbelt, authorities say.

The driver, Dante Castelan Sandoval, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

