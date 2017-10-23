One dead following Monday morning crash on Savannah Highway

Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis confirms one person has been killed following a crash on Savannah Highway

Dispatch got the initial call about the accident at around 3:30 a.m.

A Dodge pickup truck was traveling southbound on Savannah Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck crossed the center median and struck the guardrail on the northbound side of the road. The northbound side of Savannah Highway was closed until around 6 a.m. while crews worked the area.

A passenger who wasn't wearing her seatbelt received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver, Dante Castelan Sandoval was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

