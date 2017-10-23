Road cleared after accident closed part of Savannah Highway

A portion of Savannah Highway that shut down after an accident early Monday morning is now clear.

A one-vehicle crash closed the northbound direction of the busy thoroughfare at Main Road through Bonanza Road according to dispatch.

All lanes re-opened just after 6 a.m.

