Quantcast

Road cleared after accident closed part of Savannah Highway - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Road cleared after accident closed part of Savannah Highway

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A portion of Savannah Highway that shut down after an accident early Monday morning is now clear.

A one-vehicle crash closed the northbound direction of the busy thoroughfare at Main Road through Bonanza Road according to dispatch. 

All lanes re-opened just after 6 a.m.

The Live 5 News First Alert traffic team will continue to monitor the area. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC

Powered by Frankly