NWS: Slight risk of severe weather across Lowcountry on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather report for parts of South Carolina including Charleston on Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will impact South Carolina Monday afternoon and into the evening because of a cold front moving into the area according to the report.

Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes are also possible.

The Lowcountry can expect the worst of the storms from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and later into the evening.

