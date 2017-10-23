Charleston PD looking for suspect after attempted armed robbery on Meeting St.

Charleston Police are seeking a suspect after an attempted armed robbery downtown Monday morning.

A man entered the Family Dollar in the 400 block of Meeting Street at 8:03 a.m. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the safe according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Francis said a store employee informed the suspect that opening the safe would take time and he left without any money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s wearing a hoodie who stands 5-foot-5 and has a medium build with short dreads.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

