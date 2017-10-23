Police searching for man wanted in attempted armed robbery at Charleston Family Dollar

Charleston Police are seeking a man who attempted to rob a downtown store in broad daylight Monday morning.

A man entered the Family Dollar in the 400 block of Meeting Street at 8:03 a.m. armed with a handgun and demanded money from the safe according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Francis said a store employee informed the suspect that opening the safe would take time. At that point, the man left the store without any money, the employee said.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s wearing a hoodie who stands 5-foot-5 and has a medium build with short dreads.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.