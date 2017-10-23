Berkeley Co. Council to discuss dissolving rescue squad

Berkeley County Council will discuss dissolving the 51-year-old Berkeley County Rescue Squad at Monday night’s council meeting.

According to the meeting schedule, council members will meet in a closed-door meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the assets the squad has.

The Council meeting agenda states the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office could obtain some of the assets from the rescue squad, a matter council members will likely discuss during the regular public meeting at 6:05 p.m.

Rescue Squad Chief Bill Salisbury, who is also the County Coroner, had no comment Monday on the matter, stating instead he would wait until after the meeting.

A spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also said Sheriff Duane Lewis had no comment to make until after the council meeting.

According to the Berkeley County Department Budget for the 2016-2017 year, the Rescue Squad was budgeted at $36,000, an increase from the year before ($28,500).

Currently, the Rescue Squad owns the building where its headquarters are in Moncks Corner. Inside houses equipment including several boats, ATVs, dive equipment, and a camper.

In February 2016 the squad added a drone to its equipment list, a donation made by Skyview Aerial Solutions.

"It will really help us in adverse conditions," Salisbury said in 2016.

Earlier this month the squad was called for a search and rescue mission on the Cooper River after a North Carolina diver went missing.

Monday morning the website to the rescue squad was unavailable.

Salisbury was elected coroner in 2011 and announced in July he would not seek re-election when his term ends in 2018.

