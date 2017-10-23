Berkeley Co. Rescue Squad one step closer to elimination

The 51-year-old Berkeley County Rescue Squad is one step closer to being dissolved.

After a closed-door meeting of Berkeley County Council Monday evening, plans to eliminate the service and give the squad's assets to the sheriff's office were announced.

The county's legal team is working to finalize details.

The decision to eliminate the service was made by the rescue squad's board of directors, not by county council members.

Rescue Squad Chief Bill Salisbury, who is also the County Coroner, had no comment Monday afternoon on the matter, stating instead he would wait until after the meeting.

A spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also said Sheriff Duane Lewis had no comment to make until after the council meeting.

According to the Berkeley County Department Budget for the 2016-2017 year, the Rescue Squad was budgeted at $36,000, an increase from the year before ($28,500).

Currently, the Rescue Squad owns the building where its headquarters are in Moncks Corner. Inside houses equipment including several boats, ATVs, dive equipment, and a camper.

In February 2016 the squad added a drone to its equipment list, a donation made by Skyview Aerial Solutions.

"It will really help us in adverse conditions," Salisbury said in 2016.

Earlier this month the squad was called for a search and rescue mission on the Cooper River after a North Carolina diver went missing.

Monday morning the rescue squad's website was unavailable.

Salisbury was elected coroner in 2011 and announced in July he would not seek re-election when his term ends in 2018.

