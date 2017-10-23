Police: Missing Charleston teen located

Charleston Police say a missing 15-year-old girl has been found.

The teen, who had last been seen leaving her home Sunday, was located and is OK, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police did not provide further information where she was located, though the initial alert about her disappearance indicated she frequents the Battery, Ravenel Bridge, the Charleston City Market and the Walmart at Tanger in North Charleston.

