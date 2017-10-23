Quantcast

Police seeking public's help to find missing Charleston teen

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Source: Charleston Police Department Source: Charleston Police Department
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. 

15-year-old Taleah Mutuku is 5-foot-4 and weighs 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen leaving her residence on Sunday wearing jeans, a navy blue Burke High School hoodie, sneakers and a pink floral head band. 

Mukutu's hair twists and comes down to her shoulders. Police say she frequents the Battery, Ravenel Bridge, the Charleston City Market and the Wal-Mart at Tanger in North Charleston. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ambrose at 843-720-2486 or 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective. 

