CSU's London Johnson honored by Big South

Charleston Southern redshirt-sophomore quarterback London Johnson (Clio, S.C.) has been named the Big South Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Kennesaw State redshirt-junior defensive back Akebren Ralls (Forsyth, Ga.) has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for games played the eighth week of the season. Monmouth’s Pete Guerriero (Lyndhurst, N.J.) is the Special Teams Player of the Week and Hawks’ running back Eric Zokouri (Silver Spring, Md.) is the Freshman of the Week.

Johnson amassed 336 yards of total offense in leading the Buccaneers to a 52-27 win over Savannah State on Saturday. He posted career-highs of 117 rushing yards and 219 passing yards while throwing four touchdown passes. Johnson averaged 9.6 yards per play, was 13-of-19 passing ( =68.4 percent) with a 234.72 efficiency rating, and had TD passes of 45, 11, 17 and 29 yards to lead the offense.

Ralls had two touchdown-saving interceptions and another two pass break-ups to help the Kennesaw State defense keep Gardner-Webb out of the end zone in the Owls’ 17-3 victory. Just before halftime with GWU threatening to score, Ralls picked-off a pass at the 1-yard line to end the first half. Early in the fourth quarter, he intercepted a pass at the 2-yard line to thwart another Runnin’ Bulldog scoring chance.

Guerriero jump-started Monmouth’s scoring in the Hawks’ 56-39 win over Liberty. After the Flames went ahead 7-0 less than four minutes into the contest, Guerriero returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown -- the longest kickoff return in the 25-year of the program -- and tied the game at 7-7. He finished the day with 257 all-purpose yards.

Zokouri rushed 18 times for a team-high 193 yards and two scores to help Monmouth win its Big South opener for the first time. His first carry of the day resulted in a 25-yard TD run that put the Hawks ahead for good at 14-7. Zokouri later scored on a 35-yard scamper early in the second quarter to extend Monmouth’s lead to 28-13. He had eight rushes for first downs, including a 50-yard run midway through the third quarter that set-up the Hawks’ seventh TD of the day.

Also nominated for Offensive Player of the Week: Chandler Burks (Kennesaw State), Stephen Calvert (Liberty) and Reggie White Jr. (Monmouth)

Also nominated for Defensive Player of the Week: Solomon Brown (Charleston Southern)

Also nominated for Special Teams Player of the Week: Tyler Tekac (Charleston Southern) and Trey Turner (Liberty).

-Per Big South conference