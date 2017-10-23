Downed trees, damage reported after Monday night storms

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of damage in Dorchester and Colleton Counties from Monday night's storms.

But there is no official word as yet that the damage was caused by a tornado. The service received nearly a dozen reports of trees down caused by a storm packing 60-mph winds into the evening.

SCE&G reported 160 power outages in Colleton County at 9:15 p.m., 69 in Dorchester County, 105 in Berkeley County and 79 in Charleston County.

Both Dorchester and Colleton Counties were among several Lowcountry counties under a tornado watch that was in effect until 9 p.m. Charleston and Berkeley Counties were also included in that watch, along with counties extending well into the Midlands.

Normally, NWS survey teams will inspect damage in affected areas to determine whether it appears to have been the result of tornadic activity or straight-line winds, either of which could down trees.

Portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties remained under a flood watch because of heavy rains. That watch continues until 10:30 p.m., but could expire earlier than that because the rain was moving offshore, meteorologist Stephanie Sine said.

