Downed trees, power outages reported after Monday night storms

The National Weather Service is investigating reports of downed trees in Dorchester and Colleton Counties from Monday night's storms.

But there is no official word as yet that the damage was caused by a tornado. The service received nearly a dozen reports of trees down caused by a storm packing 60-mph winds into the evening.

SCE&G reported more than 1,200 power outages as of 10:45 p.m.

Colleton County showed 829 customers without power on SCE&G's outage map, making it the most-impacted county. SCE&G showed 286 outages in Berkeley County and 213 in Charleston County. Dorchester County reported 107 outages. Orangeburg County reported 272 outages.

Both Dorchester and Colleton Counties were among several Lowcountry counties under a tornado watch that was in effect until 9 p.m. Charleston and Berkeley Counties were also included in that watch, along with counties extending well into the Midlands.

Earlier in the afternoon, Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties were under a tornado warning.

Normally, NWS survey teams will inspect damage in affected areas to determine whether it appears to have been the result of tornadic activity or straight-line winds, either of which could down trees and cause power outages.

Portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties remained under a flood watch because of heavy rains. That watch continued until 10:30 p.m.

