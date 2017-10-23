FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several Lowcountry counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Lowcountry Monday afternoon.

Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester County have been issued a Tornado Watch that is scheduled to last until 9 p.m. Monday.

Tornado Watches have been issues in other parts of the state as well.

Light rain is expected in most areas but higher amounts are possible but some areas could see more rain under slower moving storms.

