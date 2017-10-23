Quantcast

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several Lowcountry countie - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for several Lowcountry counties

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: Live 5 News) (source: Live 5 News)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Lowcountry Monday afternoon.

Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester County have been issued a Tornado Watch that is scheduled to last until 9 p.m. Monday.

Tornado Watches have been issues in other parts of the state as well.

Light rain is expected in most areas but higher amounts are possible but some areas could see more rain under slower moving storms.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly