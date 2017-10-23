South Carolina man convicted for Sex Trafficking throughout the southeast

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Monday that a South Carolina man was convicted for sex trafficking.

Daewon Warren, of Summerville, was convicted in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor and seven other related charges.

Warren faces a statutory mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and maximum of life imprisonment.

Evidence presented at the trial showed that Warren and his co-defendant, Monique Lewis, participated in a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in South Carolina, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The defendants coerced several young women, including one minor, into working as prostitutes.

The evidence showed that Warren routinely assaulted the victims and withheld food from them to coerce them into engaging in commercial sex acts. Evidence also showed the defendants used the website Backpage.com to advertise sexual services throughout the Southeast. Lewis pled guilty prior to the trial of Warren.

“The pimps who run girls and young women for their own profit are preying on some of our most vulnerable. The City of North Charleston’s Human Trafficking Unit and ICE - Homeland Security Investigations did some great work investigating this case. It is the second conviction of human traffickers working out of North Charleston by trial in federal court in the last 8 months. Between the two cases, 12 human traffickers have been successfully prosecuted through the partnership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and these agencies,” U.S. Attorney Drake said.

Sentencing for Warren will be imposed at a later date. He remains in custody.

