Auto-pedestrian crash closes all lanes of Orleans Rd. near Citadel Mall

A crash reportedly involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed all lanes of Orleans Road.

Charleston Police are rerouting traffic through the Citadel Mall parking lot, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Charleston County dispatchers say they received a call about the incident in the 900 block of Orleans Road near Hazelwood Drive at 6:51 p.m. The incident happened near Saints Market.

Auto-pedestrian ax on Orleans Rd, right by Citadel Mall. In front of Saint's Market. #CHSnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/naiiPjaZjq — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) October 23, 2017

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC for treatment, Francis said, but there has been no word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

