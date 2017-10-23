Quantcast

Auto-pedestrian crash closes all lanes of Orleans Rd. near Citadel Mall

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
A crash reportedly involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed all lanes of Orleans Road.

Charleston Police are rerouting traffic through the Citadel Mall parking lot, police spokesman Charles Francis said. 

Charleston County dispatchers say they received a call about the incident in the 900 block of Orleans Road near Hazelwood Drive at 6:51 p.m. The incident happened near Saints Market.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC for treatment, Francis said, but there has been no word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information. 

