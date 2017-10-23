Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck on Orleans Rd. near Citadel Mall

A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian temporarily closed all lanes of Orleans Road Monday evening.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC for treatment following the crash in the 900 block of Orleans Road near Hazelwood Drive, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The crash was reported at 6:51 p.m. near Saints Market.

While police investigated the scene, officers were rerouting traffic through the Citadel Mall parking lot, Francis said.

Auto-pedestrian ax on Orleans Rd, right by Citadel Mall. In front of Saint's Market. #CHSnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/naiiPjaZjq — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) October 23, 2017

There has been no word on the extent of injuries.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.