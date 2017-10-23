Police: 2 women wounded in North Charleston drive-by shooting

North Charleston Police have confirmed two women were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.More >>
North Charleston Police have confirmed two women were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene of Frierson Elementary School, where shots were heard in the area.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene of Frierson Elementary School, where shots were heard in the area.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in North Charleston just got a lot richer.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in North Charleston just got a lot richer.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was killed after his patrol vehicle was stuck from behind in Greenville County, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety press release.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was killed after his patrol vehicle was stuck from behind in Greenville County, according to a South Carolina Department of Public Safety press release.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper died after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Greenville County, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper died after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Greenville County, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced.More >>