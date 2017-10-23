Police: 2 women wounded in North Charleston drive-by shooting

North Charleston Police have confirmed two women inside a food truck were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.

The incident happened at the Orange La Jarocha Taco Truck on the 1800 block of Remount Road, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. The women working inside the taco truck were injured and taken to the hospital with graze wounds.

A pickup truck pulled up and fired shots into a taco truck, Pryor said. Two females were struck and both received graze wounds, Pryor said. One was also hit in the face with glass shards from the rounds entering the front windows of the food truck according to the incident report.

One victim told police she saw a white truck with a toolbox pull into the parking lot. She said shortly after she heard gunshots and fell to the floor.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: shots fired from pickup into taco truck off Remount Rd. Two injured. Suspect(s) at large. #CHSNews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/j0j0p7clmg — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) October 24, 2017

Police haven't identified a suspect. The incident report said the women weren't able to provide any descriptions of the shooter but thought there might be cameras in the immediate area.

Charleston County dispatchers said the call reporting a shooting came in at 9 p.m. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

