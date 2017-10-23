Quantcast

Police: 2 wounded in North Charleston drive-by shooting

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police have confirmed two women were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Remount Road, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

A pickup truck pulled up and fired shots into a taco truck, Pryor said. Two females were struck and both received graze wounds, Pryor said.

Officers are on the scene searching the area for the gunman and the vehicle involved, he said.

Charleston County dispatchers said the call reporting a shooting came in at 9 p.m. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Shortly after 9 p.m., witnesses reported a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Remount Road. 

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

