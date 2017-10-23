Police: 2 wounded in North Charleston drive-by shooting

North Charleston Police have confirmed two women were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Remount Road, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

A pickup truck pulled up and fired shots into a taco truck, Pryor said. Two females were struck and both received graze wounds, Pryor said.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: shots fired from pickup into taco truck off Remount Rd. Two injured. Suspect(s) at large. #CHSNews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/j0j0p7clmg — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) October 24, 2017

Officers are on the scene searching the area for the gunman and the vehicle involved, he said.

Charleston County dispatchers said the call reporting a shooting came in at 9 p.m. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Shortly after 9 p.m., witnesses reported a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Remount Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

