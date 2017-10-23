Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week: Steven Schlosser

Academic Magnet junior Steven Schlosser is our newest Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week.
The do-it-all standout tallied 240 total yards and four touchdowns plus 10 total tackles in the Raptors 34-3 win over Burke Friday.
The victory moves Academic Magnet to 3-5 on the year.
Schlosser has 1,543 total yards this year (passing, rushing, receiving and special teams) and 9 total touchdowns. He's also second on the team in total tackles with 38.
