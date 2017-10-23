High school volleyball playoff scores

Several area high school volleyball teams competed in the second round of the state playoffs Monday night.
Here's a list of scores:
AAA
Bishop England 3, Aynor 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-3)--Battling Bishops will face Battery Creek Wednesday in third round
Waccamaw 3, May River 0-Warriors to host Bluffton Wednesday
AA
Academic Magnet 3, Andrews 0-Raptors to host Carvers Bay Wednesday
Carvers Bay 3, Silver Bluff 1 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14)
Johnsonville 3, Woodland 0
A
East Clarendon 3, Charleston Charter 0
Bethune-Bowman 3, Baptist Hill 1
