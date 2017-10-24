Berkeley Co. wants public input on US-176 widening project

Berkeley County wants to widen the road and ease congestion along an 11-mile stretch of US-176.

A public meeting will be held Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cane Bay High School to answer questions about the proposed project.

The road widening would occur from US 17 Alt to Center Line Road and would turn the two-lane road into five lanes.

County officials are proposing two phases. The first phase would widen the road for seven miles from US 17 Alt to Jedburg Road/Cooper Store Road. The second phase would finish the project from Cooper Store Road to Center Line Road.

The meeting on Tuesday will have displays for viewing and a chance for citizens to give written comments as well. More information on the project can be found here.

