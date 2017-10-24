Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 catches for 41 yards in a 29-14 loss to Pittsburgh. The Summerville alum has 35 catches for 546 yards and 3 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 tackles and 2 TFL in a 29-14 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 17 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 4 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 5 tackles in a 31-30 loss to Oakland. The Beaufort alum has 34 tackles

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Was not active in a 31-28 win over the Jets. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Bye week. The Berkeley alum has 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 12 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played tackle but left the game with a neck injury in a 31-28 loss to Miami

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 31-28 loss to Miami. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was not active in a 21-0 loss to the Chargers. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 1 tackle in a 33-0 win over Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 13 tackles, 5 TFL and 2.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Was not active in a 33-0 loss to the Rams. The Berkeley alum has 13 carries for 49 yards and 28 catches for 257 yards