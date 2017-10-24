Winning lottery ticket sold in N. Charleston yields $25,000 annual payment for life

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in North Charleston just got a lot richer.

A ticket which matched the first five numbers in the "Lucky for Life" game in Monday's drawing was sold at the Kader Market located at 3543 Dorchester Rd.

The game promises $25,000 per year for life to anyone who matches the first five numbers. The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and put it in their pocket until they are ready to come forward within 180 days to claim the prize.

The winning numbers on Monday were 4, 7, 9, 10, and 31 with lucky ball 15.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028. The game is played in 25 jurisdictions and costs $2 per ticket with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays.

