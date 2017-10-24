Police searching for gunmen who shot women inside taco truck in North Charleston

Bullet holes were visible in the front windshield of the food truck. (Source: Live 5)

Police responded Monday to the scene of the shooting. (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston Police are working to identify the gunman who shot two people who were inside a food truck on Remount Road Monday night.

The shooting happened at the La Jarocha Taco Truck on the 1900 block of Remount Road.

Two women were inside the tiny orange truck working when gunfire erupted Monday night. They hit the floor but were grazed by bullets and shattered glass flying in.

Marcela Rabens says she was driving in the area shortly after the shooting happened.

"I saw a lot of cars and police and yellow tape around and I was like, 'Ooh, what is happening?'" she said. "I hope they will be better soon and I'm sorry what happened to them."

The victims are recovering from their injuries. One of them told police she saw a white truck with a toolbox pull into the parking lot. She said shortly after that, she heard gunshots and fell to the floor.

The other victim said she did not see much but told police there are video cameras in the area and hopes they will help police identify the truck and shooter inside.

Community leaders say La Jarocha has served up good food and good times for years.

"They make money with this in order to feed their family to pay their bills like everybody who owns a small business," Rabens said.

It is not clear why anyone would open fire on the food truck before driving into the night.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

