Reigning Volvo Car Open Champion Daria Kasatkina to Defend Title in 2018

2017 Volvo Car Open champion Daria Kasatkina will return to Charleston in 2018 to defend her title. The 20-year-old Russian will join U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová and U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys in the growing player field.



Kasatkina secured her first title in 2017 in Charleston at the Volvo Car Open where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-3 in a rare all-teenage finals match.



As of most recent, she was a finalist in the Kremlin Cup in October 2017. This year she also reached the quarterfinals in Sydney, Doha and Beijing. Her season includes wins over several Grand Slam champions and top 10 players, including Angelique Kerber, Jelena Ostapenko, Simona Halep and Roberta Vinci.



In 2016, she advanced to one semifinal and five quarterfinals, including a run during the Rio Olympics.



“Welcoming back a returning champion, especially one who won her first title here is always extra special,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “Daria loves to play on our green clay courts and she was inspired by our fans support! Daria played fiercely and defeated several tough opponents this year, I know she would love to hoist our trophy again in 2018.”



Kasatkina, whose favorite surface is clay, will play in the Volvo Car Open for the third time in 2018, where she holds a 9-1 win/loss record.



“Winning my first title was one of the best moments of my life,” said Kasatkina. “I felt the support from the crowd in Charleston, and am excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play in front of them again in 2018.”



The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.



