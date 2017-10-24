Summerville PD: One hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex

Dispatch confirms the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of a shooting on the 6100 block of Maybank HighwayMore >>
Dispatch confirms the Charleston County Sheriff's Office is responding to reports of a shooting on the 6100 block of Maybank HighwayMore >>
North Charleston Police have confirmed two women were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.More >>
North Charleston Police have confirmed two women were wounded in a Monday night shooting on Remount Road.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in North Charleston just got a lot richer.More >>
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in North Charleston just got a lot richer.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Eric Watson confirms deputies are working a fatal single-car accident on Savannah Highway.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Eric Watson confirms deputies are working a fatal single-car accident on Savannah Highway.More >>
Summerville police are looking into a shooting that happened late Monday night at an apartment complex.More >>
Summerville police are looking into a shooting that happened late Monday night at an apartment complex.More >>