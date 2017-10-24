Summerville PD: One hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex

Summerville police are looking into a shooting that happened late Monday night at an apartment complex.

21-year-old Quincy Green was arrested after arranging a drug deal that went awry with the victim according to the incident report.

Officers responded to Summerville Station apartment complex after dispatch received a call at 11:54 p.m reporting three shots fired. The caller also described a man holding a firearm outside a white coup before one man fled on foot while the vehicle drove off according to the incident report.

Police say they located the victim in a Walmart parking lot on Dorchester Road with one bullet wound in the leg. When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found 11 rounds in a black pistol magazine and three deformed bullet fragments in the parking lot according to the incident report.

Officers learned Green's first name and description, then ran a search to locate his apartment within the complex. They found Green inside with his apartment and detained him. Police said Green tried to change his story twice before saying he had agreed to a drug deal in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Green and the victim met in the parking lot, he handed the victim the marijuana, and the victim asked to see Green's gun as well according to police.

After Green handed the gun over, the victim pulled out his own gun and told Green to leave. Green then dove into the car and engaged in a physical struggle with the victim in which two shots were fired according to the report.

A search warrant was later executed on Green's apartment, but police said they are still investigating. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.