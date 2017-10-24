CCSO: Nothing found after shots fired at Frierson Elementary, may have been hunters

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene of Frierson Elementary School, where shots were heard in the area.

A code yellow lockdown that went into effect shortly after 1 p.m. when a school employee reported hearing shots as they were coming into the building was lifted at 1:45 p.m., Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

The initial call came in at 1:16 p.m., according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson, who confirmed the gunshots were heard in the woods near the school.

Deputies walked the entire area with the Frierson Elementary School principal Dr. Deborah Fickling and didn't find anything.

Watson says they think it was hunters or someone firing in that area, which he says happens regularly.

Whenever gunshots are heard in the area. The school automatically goes on a code yellow lockdown.

No one was hurt.

