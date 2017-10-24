CCSO says they found nothing after shots fired Frierson Elementary School, may have been hunters

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene of Frierson Elementary School, where shots were heard in the area.

The initial call came in at 1:16 p.m.

Maj. Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirms guns shots were heard in the woods near the school.

Deputies walked the entire area with the Frierson Elementary School principal Dr. Fickling and didn't find anything.

Watson says they think it was hunters or someone firing in that area, which he says happens regularly.

Dr. Fickling says one of her employees heard the shots as they were coming into the building and the school is on a code yellow lockdown.

Whenever gunshots are heard in the area. The school automatically goes on a code yellow lockdown.

No one was hurt.

