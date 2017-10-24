Stingrays Jeff Jakaitis Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Stingrays goaltender Jeff Jakaitis has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 16-22. It is the eighth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor, which ranks second in ECHL history.



Jakaitis went 2-0-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 in two appearances last week.



The 34-year-old made 28 saves in South Carolina’s season-opening 4-3 win over Greenville on Friday and stopped 20 shots in a 3-2 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday.



A native of Rochester, Minn., Jakaitis has appeared in 205 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Gwinnett, Charlotte and Columbia posting an overall record of 112-61-24 with 23 shutouts - which ranks second in ECHL history - a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.



Jakaitis has received the ECHL Goaltender of the Year award a record three times (2012, 2014 and 2015) and also was named ECHL Most Valuable Player in 2014-15. That season, he also set three ECHL records as he posted four consecutive shutouts from March 7-20, went 321:46 without allowing a goal and won 16 consecutive decisions from Feb. 15-April 2.



