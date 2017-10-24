Quantcast

One dead after single-car accident on Savannah Hwy

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Eric Watson confirms deputies are working a fatal single-car accident on Savannah Highway.

The accident occurred near Caw Caw County Park just past Hwy-162 just after 1 p.m.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division.

