One person in hospital after Summerville shooting

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly 12 noon in the roadway on Pidgeon Bay Drive down the road from Spells Grocery.

According to Maj. Tony Phinney with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been taken to an area hospital with serious, but stable, injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

